ITV Anglia systems 'knocked out' by power cut
PUBLISHED: 07:32 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:32 10 December 2019
Archant
A morning broadcast from ITV Anglia was disrupted after a power cut.
The broadcaster said on Twitter at around 6.45am on Tuesday that an outage at its Norwich building had knocked out its systems, preventing it from transmitting.
It apologised to those missing the early Good Morning Britain news bulletin and said viewers would be left in the "very capable hands" of teams from ITV London and ITV News Calendar, covering Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
Meanwhile a number of properties in Norwich and mid Norfolk have been affected by a large power cut.
UK Power Networks said it had received more than 80 calls about the outage, which was caused by a fault with an underground electricity cable on its high voltage network.
Seven postcodes have been affected including NR20 3, NR20 5, NR9 4 and NR9 5.
More information is available on the UK Power Networks website.