Search

Advanced search

ITV Anglia systems 'knocked out' by power cut

PUBLISHED: 07:32 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:32 10 December 2019

ITV Anglia presenter Sascha Williams bangs head against wall waiting for Piers Morgan. Picture ITV Anglia.

ITV Anglia presenter Sascha Williams bangs head against wall waiting for Piers Morgan. Picture ITV Anglia.

Archant

A morning broadcast from ITV Anglia was disrupted after a power cut.

The broadcaster said on Twitter at around 6.45am on Tuesday that an outage at its Norwich building had knocked out its systems, preventing it from transmitting.

It apologised to those missing the early Good Morning Britain news bulletin and said viewers would be left in the "very capable hands" of teams from ITV London and ITV News Calendar, covering Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Meanwhile a number of properties in Norwich and mid Norfolk have been affected by a large power cut.

UK Power Networks said it had received more than 80 calls about the outage, which was caused by a fault with an underground electricity cable on its high voltage network.

Seven postcodes have been affected including NR20 3, NR20 5, NR9 4 and NR9 5.

More information is available on the UK Power Networks website.

Most Read

Murder probe leads to arrest in Norfolk after body found in bin shed

A man has been arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of murder after a mans body was found in a bin shed in London. Picture: Getty Images

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An arial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Fire tears through rural garage business

A fire broke out at Pound Garage on Buxton Road - although the cause of the fire has not been determined. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘Julie from Norfolk’ gets starring role in Robbie Williams’ Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

Most Read

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Shopper jailed for fraudulently exchanging Marks and Spencer goods

Susan Shinn has been jailed for a number of offences, including stealing food from Marks and Spencer. PHOTO: James Bass

‘Julie from Norfolk’ gets starring role in Robbie Williams’ Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

Warning as high winds bring down trees

Work to clear trees blown over in high winds blocked the B1527 Bungay Road in South Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An arial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Shopper jailed for fraudulently exchanging Marks and Spencer goods

Susan Shinn has been jailed for a number of offences, including stealing food from Marks and Spencer. PHOTO: James Bass

Warning as high winds bring down trees

Work to clear trees blown over in high winds blocked the B1527 Bungay Road in South Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

Murder probe leads to arrest in Norfolk after body found in bin shed

A man has been arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of murder after a mans body was found in a bin shed in London. Picture: Getty Images

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists