Power cut affects area close to Norwich Rail Station

An area close to Norwich Rail Station has been affected by a power cut. Picture: UK Power Networks. Archant

Three Norfolk postcodes have been affected after an unplanned power cut, including an area close to Norwich Rail Station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

UK Power Networks were made aware of the loss of power at around 9am on Friday, December 27, which is believed to be due to a fault on a piece of electrical equipment which controls power going to homes.

Postcodes affected include NR1 1, NR27 8 and NR33 8, as well as three postcodes in Romford, Essex and one in north London.

You may also want to watch:

Engineers have been sent out to fix the problem.

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: "We became aware of a power cut at 09:00. We're sorry for any disruption this may have caused. We didn't know in advance there would be a power cut but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get power back quickly.

"We have engineers on their way. As this is affecting the area, they will not need to attend your property. Rest assured once they arrive, they'll work as quickly as is safely possible to get power back on.

"Engineers are now on site, carrying out investigations into the fault. Once they have completed their assessment, they will carry out repairs."

It is estimated that power will be back on between 11.30am and 12.30pm.