More than 500 homes and businesses hit by power cut due to fallen pole
A fallen electricity pole has left nearly 650 homes and businesses without power.
A total of 624 homes spread more than five postcodes near Woodbastwick have been affected by a power cut this evening (Thursday, July 22).
UK Power Networks said: "We became aware of this power cut at 16:59.
"We’re sorry for any disruption this may have caused you.
"We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly."
The following postcodes have been affected:
NR13 6
NR15 2
NR16 1
NR16 2
NR16 Q
At 5.07pm UK Power Networks confirmed that engineers were on their way to the scene.
At 5.22pm there was a further update, stating that UK Power has turned off electricity in some houses.
A spokesperson from UK Power Network said, "Our engineers have turned off the power in the Norwich NR16 area in the interest of the public's health and safety.
"This is so they can investigate reports of a fallen electricity pole."
UK Power has estimated that electricity will be switched back on between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.
At 5:41, UK Power Network gave the update that engineers were now on site.