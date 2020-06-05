Search

Advanced search

Hundreds of homes hit by power cut between Wymondham and Attleborough

PUBLISHED: 11:20 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 05 June 2020

A power cut left 256 homes in the NR16, NR17 and NR18 postcodes without electricity on Friday, June 5. Picture: UK Power Networks

A power cut left 256 homes in the NR16, NR17 and NR18 postcodes without electricity on Friday, June 5. Picture: UK Power Networks

Archant

More than 250 homes have been left without electricity in villages close to Wymondham and Attleborough due to a problem with the power supply.

UK Power Networks became aware of the issue at 9.11am this morning and sent engineers to the site to help rectify the problem.

Some residents in the NR16, NR17 and NR18 postcodes have been affected, with 256 homes left without power.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: “We’re sorry for any disruption this may have caused. We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get power back quickly.

“Our engineers have arrived on site in the Norwich NR16/NR17/NR18 area to investigate the power cut affecting 256 properties. Specialist engineers are also working to divert power remotely, and this can cause your lights to go on and off.

“Please follow the government pandemic guidelines about social distancing when interacting with our staff, and keep a two-metre distance at all times.

“We know that in the current pandemic, a power cut can be especially disruptive, as you may be working from home, or taking care of elderly or unwell family members, and we want to support you however we can. We’ll update you with all of our progress but if you need to speak to us, call our team on 08003163105 any time.”

Engineers estimate they will be able to restore power to all homes by 1pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

‘Appalling’: Outrage as Black Lives Matter graffiti is painted over

A graffiti mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd in the US has been painted over in the Pottergate underpass. PIC: Peter Walsh

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Don’t judge Darren Huckerby’s family - it could happen to any parent

Ben Huckerby. Parents should have nothing but sympathy for his family, says Steve Downes Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Town centre store confirms closure after months of speculation

London Road North, in Lowestoft, on June 3, 2020. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Most Read

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We are truly devastated’: Restaurant will not reopen after lockdown

Coast to Coast at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich will not reopen after lockdown. Picture: Archant

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

‘Terrible misunderstanding’ led to Black Lives Matter mural being painted over

A graffiti mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd in the US has been painted over in the Pottergate underpass. PIC: Peter Walsh

Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! on verge of collapse because of coronavirus

Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! say they could collapse unless they can reopen soon. Pic: Archant

Town centre store confirms closure after months of speculation

London Road North, in Lowestoft, on June 3, 2020. PHOTO: Reece Hanson
Drive 24