Hundreds of homes hit by power cut between Wymondham and Attleborough

A power cut left 256 homes in the NR16, NR17 and NR18 postcodes without electricity on Friday, June 5. Picture: UK Power Networks Archant

More than 250 homes have been left without electricity in villages close to Wymondham and Attleborough due to a problem with the power supply.

UK Power Networks became aware of the issue at 9.11am this morning and sent engineers to the site to help rectify the problem.

Some residents in the NR16, NR17 and NR18 postcodes have been affected, with 256 homes left without power.

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: “We’re sorry for any disruption this may have caused. We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get power back quickly.

“Our engineers have arrived on site in the Norwich NR16/NR17/NR18 area to investigate the power cut affecting 256 properties. Specialist engineers are also working to divert power remotely, and this can cause your lights to go on and off.

“Please follow the government pandemic guidelines about social distancing when interacting with our staff, and keep a two-metre distance at all times.

“We know that in the current pandemic, a power cut can be especially disruptive, as you may be working from home, or taking care of elderly or unwell family members, and we want to support you however we can. We’ll update you with all of our progress but if you need to speak to us, call our team on 08003163105 any time.”

Engineers estimate they will be able to restore power to all homes by 1pm.