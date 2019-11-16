Almost 50 homes hit by power cut

An area of Great Yarmouth has been hit by a power cut. Picture: UK Power Networks UK Power Networks

Almost 50 homes have been affected by a power cut in Great Yarmouth.

UK Power Networks said around 46 properties had been affected by the cut on Saturday evening, which is affecting the Southtown area and was caused by a fault in underground cabling.

A crew from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the area earlier in the day, at around 4.25pm, to reports of smoke around Wolseley Road.

It was suspected to be the result of an electrical fire and UK Power Networks was informed.

The power is estimated to be back on by midnight.