Norwich homes hit by power cut

Engineers are repairing a power cut in Norwich. Pic: UK Power Networks. UK Power Networks

An electrical fault has left more than 30 people in part of Norwich without power.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The power cut has affected people living in the Mariners Lane area, close to the city centre.

UK Power Networks were alerted to the cut at just before 3.15am in the early hours of Friday (July 12).

You may also want to watch:

Engineers went to the scene, carrying out investigations and started repairs.

Some people have had their power restored, after engineers diverted electricity around the fault.

However, others are still without electricity and further engineers are heading to the scene.

It is estimated the power will be back for everyone between 9am and 10am.