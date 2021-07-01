'A lot of work required' to fix power cut on coast
- Credit: UK Power Networks
Almost 400 properties were hit by a power cut – with some set to be without electricity for several hours.
The problem began shortly after 12.30pm and is affecting some homes and businesses on the north Norfolk coast.
Supply to some buildings in Cromer, East Runton, West Runton, Overstrand, Northrepps and Sidestrand has been affected.
At first, 379 homes and businesses were hit thought UK Power Networks engineers were able to reroute power to 196 of them by 1.30pm.
Electricity supply was restored to more homes after, though engineers on the ground have discovered the problem, caused by an underground cable fault, is not as easy to fix as first anticipated.
You may also want to watch:
In an update, UK Power Networks said: "There's a lot of work required on site, so we have decided to use temporary generators to provide power.
"To allow time for us to get the generators out to your area and connect them, we're now estimating we'll have power back on between 7.30pm and 8.30pm."
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk 'three weeks from 3rd Covid wave', expert warns
- 2 Shopfitter goes bust after 50 years owing more than £500k
- 3 Six arrested over puppy sales and money laundering
- 4 'He turned blue' - Boy, 9, saved after choking on travel sweet
- 5 Rod Stewart backing £3.4m scheme to rebuild East Anglian 'railway icon'
- 6 Canaries' striker set for FC Porto move
- 7 Fan park crowd told: 'Sit down or we’ll turn off big screen'
- 8 Boat owners hit out at 'stupid' pranksters
- 9 'Very high risk' paedophile used hidden devices to groom 12-year-old
- 10 Two-car crash on A47 blocks road