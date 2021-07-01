'A lot of work required' to fix power cut on coast

Published: 2:53 PM July 1, 2021

A power cut has hit some homes and businesses in and around Cromer on the north Norfolk coast. - Credit: UK Power Networks

Almost 400 properties were hit by a power cut – with some set to be without electricity for several hours.

The problem began shortly after 12.30pm and is affecting some homes and businesses on the north Norfolk coast.

Supply to some buildings in Cromer, East Runton, West Runton, Overstrand, Northrepps and Sidestrand has been affected.

At first, 379 homes and businesses were hit thought UK Power Networks engineers were able to reroute power to 196 of them by 1.30pm.

Electricity supply was restored to more homes after, though engineers on the ground have discovered the problem, caused by an underground cable fault, is not as easy to fix as first anticipated.

In an update, UK Power Networks said: "There's a lot of work required on site, so we have decided to use temporary generators to provide power.

"To allow time for us to get the generators out to your area and connect them, we're now estimating we'll have power back on between 7.30pm and 8.30pm."