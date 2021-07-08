Hundreds of homes still without power after cut during England win

Published: 7:05 AM July 8, 2021

Hundreds of homes have been without power for more than 10 hours after a supply problem struck during England's Euro 2020 victory over Denmark.

As the nation watched and held its breath, those living in 295 east Norfolk homes were missing out on the drama after their electricity went off.

UK Power Networks said they were made aware of the issue at 8.26pm on Wednesday.

It is affecting some people living in Acle and numerous villages further south such as Tunstall, Southwood and Cantley, as well as some homes in Caister-on-Sea and the outskirts of Great Yarmouth.

It is not known exactly how many homes and businesses were initially affected as engineers in the UKPN control room restored supply to some homes within minutes of being alerted to the problem.

However, as of 7am on Thursday, 295 properties are still without power.

Engineers were sent to the scene shortly before 6am today and arrived at 6.25am.

They are carrying out their investigation on-site and will carry out repairs once the exact cause has been identified.

It is believed to be a fault on an overhead electricity line.

UKPN hopes to restore power by 8am, though this timeframe could change.

This is a live news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

