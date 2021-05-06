Power cut affects more than 2,300 homes

Published: 8:12 AM May 6, 2021

A power cut knocked out the electricity supply to 2,338 properties on Thursday morning.

UK Power Networks said it believed a high voltage overhead electricity line fault was behind the issue.

The utility firm was first made aware of the power cut at 7.40am, and moved quickly to restore supplies to some of the homes remotely.

At 7.47am, 585 homes and businesses across nine postcodes, mostly in west Norfolk, were still affected.

And by 8.03am, engineers had remotely diverted around the faulty part of the network, restoring power to a further 144 homes.

441 homes remain without power as of 8.10am.

Many of the affected properties appear to be in Downham Market and the surrounding villages.

But some homes further north in Docking, Stanhoe and Brancaster may also be without electricity.

UK Power Networks hope to fully resolve the issue by 10.30am.