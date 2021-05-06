Power cut affects more than 2,300 homes
- Credit: UK Power Networks
A power cut knocked out the electricity supply to 2,338 properties on Thursday morning.
UK Power Networks said it believed a high voltage overhead electricity line fault was behind the issue.
The utility firm was first made aware of the power cut at 7.40am, and moved quickly to restore supplies to some of the homes remotely.
At 7.47am, 585 homes and businesses across nine postcodes, mostly in west Norfolk, were still affected.
And by 8.03am, engineers had remotely diverted around the faulty part of the network, restoring power to a further 144 homes.
You may also want to watch:
441 homes remain without power as of 8.10am.
Many of the affected properties appear to be in Downham Market and the surrounding villages.
Most Read
- 1 Widow fighting for wedding refund
- 2 Police break up house party with 28 people crammed into flat
- 3 Owner of new pet shop says he will put animal welfare before sales
- 4 Norwich shop worker beaten with hammer in row over phone refund
- 5 Garden centre launches outdoor eating with wood-fired pizza and waffles
- 6 MPs join the call to suspend gallbladder surgeon
- 7 Hollywood actors use Norwich hair salon
- 8 Mother still 'grieving' for son who suffered life-changing brain injuries in crash
- 9 Tributes to high street mechanic known as a 'local legend'
- 10 Popular railway will 'cease to exist' as soon as this year
But some homes further north in Docking, Stanhoe and Brancaster may also be without electricity.
UK Power Networks hope to fully resolve the issue by 10.30am.