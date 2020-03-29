More than 180 homes hit by power cut

More than 180 homes across three postcodes in north west Norfolk have been hit by a power cut this morning.

UK Power Networks said they became aware of the problem at 3.02am on Sunday, March 29, and managed to reroute electricity to some houses remotely.

But to restore the rest, engineers were sent out and arrived on site at 4.08am, where they are currently still working to return power to 183 homes.

Affected areas include the PE31 8, PE36 5 and PE36 6 postcodes in north west Norfolk, including properties in Hunstanton, Burnham Market and Docking.

The problem is believed to have been caused by a grounded high-voltage overhead electricity line.

UK Power Networks said: “There is still a lot of work required to complete repairs and re-erect the grounded overhead cable, so we have sent a specialist team to assist.

“To give them time to arrive on site and finish the fix we’re now aiming to have the power on between 8.30am and 9.30am. We’re sorry to change the time and we will keep you updated.”