More than 450 homes hit by power cut

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 8:32 AM March 7, 2021    Updated: 8:41 AM March 7, 2021
Power cut in the Thetford area.

More than 450 homes were hit by the power cut. - Credit: UK Power Networks

Hundreds of homes in parts of Norfolk and Suffolk have been left without power after a fault.

UK Power Networks said 458 properties in postcode areas starting with IP24 1, IP24 2 and IP24 3 had been affected - the area around Thetford.

They said they had become aware of the power cut at just before 8am on Sunday, March 7.

The power company said that engineers were on their way and they hoped to get electricity up and running again between 9.30am and 10.30am.

They said: "At this point we think the issue is a fault on the underground network affecting 458 properties.

"Specialist engineers from our control room are also working to divert power remotely, so it's possible for your power to come back on at any point, but sometimes we can't restore everyone this way.

"That's why we're also sending staff to the area to check our equipment.

"Every fault is different, so our time frames have to be estimated, but currently we hope to have power back on between 09.30am and 10.30am.

"We must stress that it may become necessary for this to change, depending on what our engineers find."

