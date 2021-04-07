Power cut hits more than 2,200 homes across 31 postcodes
A large power cut hit more than 2,200 homes across several areas of Norfolk and beyond on Wednesday.
UK Power Networks said they were first made aware of the issue at 8.37am.
By 8.56am the utility firm said it had restored power to more than half of the affected homes and businesses remotely, but 1,023 are still without electricity as of 9.07am.
Engineers have been sent out to investigate a suspected issue affecting an underground cable.
Some affected areas in Norfolk and Waveney include Attleborough, North Walsham, Winterton-on-Sea, Gorleston-on-Sea and Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft.
The same problem has also hit some people living in parts of Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Essex.
Not all homes in these areas will be affected, but those hit may be without power for several hours.
UK Power Networks hopes to resolve the issue by 11am.