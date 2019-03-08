Homes and businesses affected by power cut

People living in the NR32 1 postcode in Lowestoft have been affected by a power cut.

An early morning power cut has affected homes and businesses in the Lowestoft area once more.

The unplanned power cut has left properties in central Lowestoft without electricity this morning (Thursday, October 17).

The power cut is once again affecting customers living in the NR32 1 postcode - after a similar power cut in this area on Tuesday.

UK Power Networks were alerted to the power cut at 6.50am on October 17.

Engineers have since arrived on the scene and are working to fix the fault and restore power as soon as possible.

A statement on the UK Power Networks website said: "We became aware of a power cut at 6.50am.

"We're sorry for any disruption this may have caused you

"Our engineers are on site and in the process of pinpointing the exact location of the faulty underground equipment.

"We still don't have an estimated timeframe at present"