Power cut hits almost 200 properties
PUBLISHED: 07:01 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:01 23 September 2020
UK Power Networks
Almost 200 properties in and around Thetford have been left without power after a high voltage overhead electricity line fault.
UK Power Networks said it became aware of the problem at just after 5.30am today (Wednesday, September 23).
They said: “Our engineers are on their way. At this point we think the issue is an overhead network fault affecting 178 properties.
“Specialist engineers from our control room are also working to divert power remotely, so it’s possible for your power to come back on at any point, but sometimes we can’t restore everyone this way.
“That’s why we’re also sending staff to the area to check our equipment.”
They apologised for the disruption, but were hoping to restore power between 7am and 8am.
