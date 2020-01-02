Search

Advanced search

Hundreds of businesses and homes affected by power cut

PUBLISHED: 13:03 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 02 January 2020

More than 375 homes in the Waveney area have been affected by the power cut. Picture: UK Power Networks

More than 375 homes in the Waveney area have been affected by the power cut. Picture: UK Power Networks

Archant

A power cut has affected more than 375 homes and businesses in the Waveney area.

More than 375 homes in the Waveney area have been affected by the power cut. Picture: UK Power NetworksMore than 375 homes in the Waveney area have been affected by the power cut. Picture: UK Power Networks

The unplanned power cut has left properties in Barnby, Henstead, Wrentham, Aldeby and Worlingham without electricity this morning (Thursday, January 2).

The power cut is affecting customers living in the NR34 0, NR34 7 and NR34 8 postcodes area.

UK Power Networks were alerted to the power cut at 10.47am on January 2.

Engineers have been called to the scene.

A statement on the UK Power Networks website said: "Our engineers have arrived on site in the Beccles NR34 area to investigate the power cut affecting 376 properties.

"Once they have completed their assessment, they will carry out repairs.

"We're sorry for any disruption this may have caused you. We didn't know in advance there would be a power cut."

It adds that the "estimated power restoration time" is between 7.30pm and 8.30pm this evening.

Most Read

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Man in hospital after fire destroys thatched cottage roof

The cottage on The Street in Halvergate which was damaged by fire on New Year's Day 2020. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Four under investigation still as probe continues into Norwich brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Game over for Patrick Roberts at Norwich City

Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts is on the way at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Same old waffle’: trains cancelled on day of ticket price rises

Trains between Norwich and London were cancelled as rail fare increases came into force. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Drink-driver rolls car 30 minutes into New Year

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving just before 12.30pm in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Car crashes into house in early hours of New Year’s Day

A house has been damaged by a car following an incident in Gloucester Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Men hid behind roadworks and climbed fence as drink-driver ‘aimed car’ at them

Ryan Barnard hit 90mph while speeding in Gorleston and Yarmouth Photo: Laura Bagshaw

‘A warmth that made you feel secure’ - Tributes to woman who had seven open-heart operations

Newly-weds Sarah and Mark on June 8, 2002. They married at St Margaret’s Church, Drayton Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

‘It’s a last resort’ - owners admit plan to turn historic hotel into flats after no buyer found

Howard and Helen Fradley, who have run the Castle Hotel in Downham Market for 29 years. Picture: Chris Bishop

Police found drink driver slumped behind wheel at McDonald’s

King's Lynn magistrates court/crown court Picture: Chris Bishop

‘20 foot flames blowing across the road’ – Thatched cottage blaze nearly spread to neighbours

Neighbours said 20 foot high flames ravaged the thatched cottage attic in a matter of minutes. Photos: Matthew Nixon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists