Hundreds of businesses and homes affected by power cut

More than 375 homes in the Waveney area have been affected by the power cut. Picture: UK Power Networks Archant

A power cut has affected more than 375 homes and businesses in the Waveney area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 375 homes in the Waveney area have been affected by the power cut. Picture: UK Power Networks More than 375 homes in the Waveney area have been affected by the power cut. Picture: UK Power Networks

The unplanned power cut has left properties in Barnby, Henstead, Wrentham, Aldeby and Worlingham without electricity this morning (Thursday, January 2).

The power cut is affecting customers living in the NR34 0, NR34 7 and NR34 8 postcodes area.

UK Power Networks were alerted to the power cut at 10.47am on January 2.

Engineers have been called to the scene.

A statement on the UK Power Networks website said: "Our engineers have arrived on site in the Beccles NR34 area to investigate the power cut affecting 376 properties.

"Once they have completed their assessment, they will carry out repairs.

"We're sorry for any disruption this may have caused you. We didn't know in advance there would be a power cut."

It adds that the "estimated power restoration time" is between 7.30pm and 8.30pm this evening.