Hundreds of homes without power near city

Almost 200 homes close to Norwich are currently without electricity after more than a thousand homes were hit by a power cut.

UK Power Networks said that an underground electricity cable faulted on their high-voltage network, causing an area-wide power cut.

A total of 1,291 customers across three postcodes have been affected, with 187 residents to the south-west of the city still currently without electricity.

Some homes in NR1, NR2 and NR4 are without power, including in Cringleford, Keswick and the Golden Triangle.

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: "We became aware of this power cut at 21:17. We're sorry for any disruption this may have caused. We didn't know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get power back quickly.

"Our engineers have arrived on site and are investigating the fault. You may find power is going on and off - that is normal for this type of issue and is due to our engineers working to divert power remotely. By doing this, we've managed to restore power to 1,104 customers.

"There are now 187 properties still affected."

It is estimated that power will be returned to all homes between 11pm and midnight.