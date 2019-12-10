Search

Advanced search

Power cut forces business to cancel children's parties

PUBLISHED: 20:35 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 20:35 10 December 2019

Fran Habbitts, the managing director of High Altitude in Whiffler Road Norwich. Picture: Fran Habbitts

Fran Habbitts, the managing director of High Altitude in Whiffler Road Norwich. Picture: Fran Habbitts

Archant

A trampoline park which will be hit by a five-hour power cut this weekend has been forced to cancel children's party bookings and could lose £2,000 in business.

High Altitude will be forced to close for five hours on Sunday due to a power cut. Picture: Google MapsHigh Altitude will be forced to close for five hours on Sunday due to a power cut. Picture: Google Maps

High Altitude, on Whiffler Road, Norwich, is one of 14 businesses which will be without electricity for five hours between 8am and 1pm on Sunday, December 15, while UK Power Networks carries out maintenance work in the area.

The power cut means the business will be forced to close for safety reasons and has had to cancel six children's parties at short notice - leaving dozens of youngsters and parents disappointed.

Fran Habbitts, managing director of High Altitude, said she only found about the power cut when a letter was delivered to her business last week.

She said: "There was no consultation or discussion [about the outage] so I've got a couple of unhappy customers.

You may also want to watch:

"We've called [UK Power Networks} asking them to supply a generator but there's no compensation - there's no understanding."

Miss Habbitts said the temporary closure could cost the business between £1,500-£2,000 and said calling parents to cancel bookings had been hard: "It's a really difficult conversation to have. In the four-and-a-half years of operating the business we have never cancelled or rescheduled a party because we are always very careful and we know how important it is for the kids and parents."

Ross Phillips, the business manager of Duff Morgan Citroen, another Whiffler Road business which will be affected by the power outage, said: "We will be open for business as usual [on Sunday] but we'll only be meeting and greeting customers because we will not have lights or computers.

"We're not happy about it but there's not much we can do about it."

In response to Miss Habbitts' concerns, a spokesperson for  UK Power Networks said: "UK Power Networks is carrying out essential work on the electricity network on Sunday. To safely carry out this work power will be turned off to 14 customers from 8am to 1pm.

"Those affected have been notified in advance. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will be contacting this customer about the possibility of maintaining [Miss Habbitts'] supply."

Most Read

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Man who died in crash with bus named

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus, which has closed the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Huge delays for motorists travelling into Norwich after incident

The A146 travelling into Norwich. Picture: Google

Norfolk to get slice of Wetherspoons’ £200m investment

The design of the new Wetherspoons pub that will be built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

‘Julie from Norfolk’ gets starring role in Robbie Williams’ Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

Fire tears through rural garage business

A fire broke out at Pound Garage on Buxton Road - although the cause of the fire has not been determined. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man who died in crash with bus named

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus, which has closed the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Martin the hat-trick hero for City U18s after stunning FA Youth Cup winner against Newcastle

Action from Norwich City Under-18s' FA Youth Cup thirdround tie against Newcastle at Carrow Road - Josh Martin opened the scring for the hosts Picture: David Freezer/Archant

Seafront leisure centre ‘prepared for demolition’

Great Yarmouth Marina Centre is being prepared for demolition. The pool has been emptied but a timetable has yet to be agreed Picture: Liz Coates

Barbers transforms empty town centre store

Who's Next Barbers Salon was officially opened by Lowestoft mayor Alice Taylor. PHOTO: Who's Next Barbers Salon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists