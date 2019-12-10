Power cut forces business to cancel children's parties

Fran Habbitts, the managing director of High Altitude in Whiffler Road Norwich. Picture: Fran Habbitts Archant

A trampoline park which will be hit by a five-hour power cut this weekend has been forced to cancel children's party bookings and could lose £2,000 in business.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

High Altitude will be forced to close for five hours on Sunday due to a power cut. Picture: Google Maps High Altitude will be forced to close for five hours on Sunday due to a power cut. Picture: Google Maps

High Altitude, on Whiffler Road, Norwich, is one of 14 businesses which will be without electricity for five hours between 8am and 1pm on Sunday, December 15, while UK Power Networks carries out maintenance work in the area.

The power cut means the business will be forced to close for safety reasons and has had to cancel six children's parties at short notice - leaving dozens of youngsters and parents disappointed.

Fran Habbitts, managing director of High Altitude, said she only found about the power cut when a letter was delivered to her business last week.

She said: "There was no consultation or discussion [about the outage] so I've got a couple of unhappy customers.

You may also want to watch:

"We've called [UK Power Networks} asking them to supply a generator but there's no compensation - there's no understanding."

Miss Habbitts said the temporary closure could cost the business between £1,500-£2,000 and said calling parents to cancel bookings had been hard: "It's a really difficult conversation to have. In the four-and-a-half years of operating the business we have never cancelled or rescheduled a party because we are always very careful and we know how important it is for the kids and parents."

Ross Phillips, the business manager of Duff Morgan Citroen, another Whiffler Road business which will be affected by the power outage, said: "We will be open for business as usual [on Sunday] but we'll only be meeting and greeting customers because we will not have lights or computers.

"We're not happy about it but there's not much we can do about it."

In response to Miss Habbitts' concerns, a spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: "UK Power Networks is carrying out essential work on the electricity network on Sunday. To safely carry out this work power will be turned off to 14 customers from 8am to 1pm.

"Those affected have been notified in advance. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will be contacting this customer about the possibility of maintaining [Miss Habbitts'] supply."