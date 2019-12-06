Businesses and homes affected by power cut

An early morning power cut has affected homes and businesses in the Ditchingham area.

The unplanned power cut has left properties in Ditchingham, near Bungay, without electricity this morning (Friday, December 6).

Parts of Aylsham are also affected by the incident.

The power cut is affecting customers living in five postcode areas at NR11 6, NR13 5, NR15 1, NR15 2 and NR35 2.

UK Power Networks were alerted to the power cut at 9.03am on December 6.

Engineers have since arrived on the scene and are working to fix the fault and restore power as soon as possible.

A statement on the UK Power Networks website said: "We were investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault which caused a power cut in the local area.

"Extra engineers are still en route to the Tasburgh area to help with repairs to the faulty overhead equipment."

It adds that the "estimated power restoration time" is between 2pm and 3pm.