Hundreds of homes and businesses hit with power cut
Almost 250 homes and businesses have been affected by a power cut.
A total of 237 customers have been over four postcodes have been affected in the surrounding Dereham areas.
UK Power Networks became aware of the outage at 3.09pm after receiving seven calls from customers.
Engineers have started carrying out investigations into the cause and are attempting to solve the problem.
A spokesperson from UK Power Networks said: "Engineers are now on site, carrying out investigations into the fault.
"Once they have completed their assessment, they will carry out repairs.
"Specialist engineers are also working to divert power remotely, and this can cause your lights to go on and off.
"Please follow the government pandemic guidelines about social distancing when interacting with our staff."
Postcodes affected include NR19 2, NR20 3, NR20 4 and NR20 5.