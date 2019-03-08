Search

Power cut affects homes and businesses

PUBLISHED: 08:55 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:55 15 October 2019

People living in the NR32 1 postcode in Lowestoft have been affected by a power cut. Picture: UK Power Networks

Archant

An early morning power cut has affected homes and businesses in the Lowestoft area.

The unplanned power cut has left properties in central Lowestoft without electricity this morning (Tuesday, October 15).

The power cut is affecting customers living in the NR32 1 postcode.

UK Power Networks were alerted to the power cut at 6.32 on October 15.

Engineers have since arrived on the scene and are working to fix the fault and restore power as soon as possible.

A statement on the UK Power Networks website said: "We became aware of a power cut at 6.32am.

"We're sorry for any disruption this may have caused you.

"We didn't know in advance there would be a power cut but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly."

With engineers on the scene at 7.23am, it added: "Engineers are now on site, carrying out investigations into the fault.

"Once they have completed their assessment, they will carry out repairs."

