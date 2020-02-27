More than 850 homes without power near Diss

More than 850 homes were left without power after an overhead power cable came down. Picture: UK Power Networks Archant

More than 850 homes have been affected by a power cut near Diss.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

UK Power Networks became aware of the problem at 3.29pm on Thursday, February 27, after a fault was discovered on a high-voltage overhead electricity line.

Engineers are on site, while attempts were also made to reconnect some homes remotely.

You may also want to watch:

However, these attempts failed, and there are currently 869 homes without power - many appear to be in and around the village of Brome, just south of Diss.

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: "We're sorry for any disruption this may have caused. We didn't know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get power back quickly."

They also said that they had received reports of a grounded overhead cable, and a team has been sent to further investigate.

It is estimated that power will be restored to all homes by 6pm, although this could change.