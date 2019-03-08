Search

Advanced search

Council asks for contact 'only in an emergency' after power cut disrupts services

PUBLISHED: 12:41 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 30 October 2019

Breckland Council Offices, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Breckland Council Offices, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2013

A power cut has left a Norfolk council without access to some phone lines and email.

Breckland Council experienced the power cut on Tuesday, October 29, and has since faced on-going problems with some of its systems.

The council took to social media to explain.

You may also want to watch:

A message posted on twitter said: "Due to a power cut earlier today, some of our systems are currently disrupted. This means we can't answer your calls or emails at the moment and some of our website is unavailable.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience caused and are working hard to resolve this. Please bear with us!"

Further posts went on to offer an emergency number for those who were experiencing an immediate homelessness support issue and advised people to ring the out of hours service on 01522 782246.

People trying to contact Breckland Council have been asked "help priorities those with the greatest need by only calling in an emergency".

Staff currently has limited access to telephone services and other systems.

Most Read

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Teacher banned for treading on pupil’s foot and screaming

St Michael's Church of England Academy. Photo: Google

Revealed: The Norfolk schools which expelled the most pupils in 2017/18

King Edward VII Academy had one of the highest expulsion and suspension rates of Norfolk's schools in the 2017/18 academic year. Photo: Old Lennensians

Neighbours’ misery as ‘mountain’ of rubbish left in front garden

The pile of rubbish in Silver Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

WATCH: Father-of-two is surprised with £104,000 Porsche competition prize

Glyn Cotton, 34, from Attleborough, was surprised with a brand new Porsche after entering a competition. Photo: BOTB

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Neighbours’ misery as ‘mountain’ of rubbish left in front garden

The pile of rubbish in Silver Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Council asks for contact ‘only in an emergency’ after power cut disrupts services

Breckland Council Offices, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists