Council asks for contact 'only in an emergency' after power cut disrupts services

Breckland Council Offices, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2013

A power cut has left a Norfolk council without access to some phone lines and email.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Breckland Council experienced the power cut on Tuesday, October 29, and has since faced on-going problems with some of its systems.

The council took to social media to explain.

You may also want to watch:

A message posted on twitter said: "Due to a power cut earlier today, some of our systems are currently disrupted. This means we can't answer your calls or emails at the moment and some of our website is unavailable.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience caused and are working hard to resolve this. Please bear with us!"

Further posts went on to offer an emergency number for those who were experiencing an immediate homelessness support issue and advised people to ring the out of hours service on 01522 782246.

People trying to contact Breckland Council have been asked "help priorities those with the greatest need by only calling in an emergency".

Staff currently has limited access to telephone services and other systems.