Huge power cut affects thousands in north Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 14:39 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 18 July 2019

UK Power Networkss live map shows homes in East Harling, Garboldisham, Botesdale and Brome have all been affected by the power cut. Photo: Sonya Duncan

An unexpected power outage is affecting hundreds of homes and businesses across north Norfolk.

A power cut is affecting thousands of people across north Norfolk. Picture: UK Power NetworksA power cut is affecting thousands of people across north Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

The outage was first reported at 11.36 on Thursday morning and is believed to be affecting 518 addresses across north Norfolk.

Parts of Mundesley, Gimingham, Thorpe Market, Roughton, Metton, Lower Gresham, Aylmerton and Felbrigg are affected by the power cut.

UK Power Networks are investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault, which caused the cut.

They said: "We're sorry for any disruption this may have caused you.

"We didn't know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.

"We've turned off more power to allow our engineers to safely make some additional repairs to the fault.

"To give them time to do this, we are now estimating to have the power back on between 2.30pm and 3.30pm."

Engineers are currently on their way to investigate the power cut.

- Are you being affected by the power cut? Email Abigail.Nicholson@archant.co.uk

