Power cut affected nearly 400 homes in region

The Attleborough area was hit by the power cut. Picture: UK Power Networks Archant

Nearly 400 homes were hit by a power cut in Norfolk and Suffolk early on the morning of Sunday, July 14.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The power cut was reported at 5.24am and it was restored at 5.57am.

You may also want to watch:

It affected 21 different post code areas and stretched from Attleborough in the west to Kessingland in the east.

UK Powers Network said on its website: "Our engineers had to redirect power due to a fault on the electricity network."

Were you affected by the power cut? Email david.bale2@archant.co.uk