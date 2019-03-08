Power cut affected nearly 400 homes in region
PUBLISHED: 15:05 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 14 July 2019
Nearly 400 homes were hit by a power cut in Norfolk and Suffolk early on the morning of Sunday, July 14.
The power cut was reported at 5.24am and it was restored at 5.57am.
It affected 21 different post code areas and stretched from Attleborough in the west to Kessingland in the east.
UK Powers Network said on its website: "Our engineers had to redirect power due to a fault on the electricity network."
