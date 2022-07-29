Norfolk resort named best value holiday park in the UK

Potters Resort has been named the best value holiday park in the UK by Which? - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk resort has been named the best value holiday park in the United Kingdom.

Potters Resorts, located in Hopton, was recognised as the winner of a new Which? survey of Britain's best holiday parks.

The park achieved a customer score of 88pc following a survey of more than 2,200 stays - scoring five stars out of five in every category and beating the likes of national names such as Center Parcs and Butlin's to the top spot.

Potters has two locations, in Norfolk and Essex, and free food and alcoholic drinks are included in the price.

The holiday park promises "first-class entertainment" with West End-inspired shows and facilities such as a boating lake and rifle shooting range.

Which?'s holiday park survey - Credit: Supplied

The resorts were measured on price per night, cleanliness, quality of accommodation, customer service, facilities, food and drink, value for money and customer score.

One guest said: “They believe in giving good customer service from when you book until you leave.

"Entertainment is fantastic with shows that could just as easily be in the West End.

"Food is good and if you have dietary issues the chef speaks to you and comes up with solutions.”

Waterside Holiday Group finished a close second with an 87pc customer score.

Visitors appreciated the choice of a classy caravan complete with widescreen televisions and central heating or glamping in a safari lodge with their own private hot tub.

At the other end of Which?'s survey, Pontins finished bottom with a 59pc overall customer score.

Pontins scored two stars out of five for accommodation and was awarded the same rating for its entertainment and children’s facilities.

Other visitors to Pontins said they had an “amazing” time and said the trip brought back childhood memories.

Guy Hobbs, editor of Which? Travel, said: “The UK has an incredible variety of holiday parks and resorts.

"Holidaymakers can choose from those bursting with slides, swimming pools and activities for kids, or opt for a luxury stay in a safari lodge with hot tub.

“Our survey saw smaller, family-run resorts triumph over the biggest names, so there is no need to go for the most expensive option to have a great experience.”