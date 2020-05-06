Popular holiday resort set to host 12 hour online festival for charity

A 12 hour online festival will be held on Friday to raise vital funds for the NHS and the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service.

From 10am on May 8, the Potters Friends Foundation will be hosting the ‘Over the Rainbow Festival’, featuring 12 hours of live entertainment online.

Streamed live from the homes of some of Potters Resort’s finest entertainers, as well as a number of special guests, the charity showcase will include music and comedy, with the foundation matching the donations up to £10,000.

The Potters Friends Foundation is a community interest company founded in memory of Brian Potter to support good causes in the local community.

The money raised will go towards the NHS and NARS, who are celebrating their 50th year in 2020, and whose voluntary team of doctors, nurses, critical care paramedics and first responders provide support to the East of England Ambulance Service.

Nathan Moore, CEO of Potters Friends Foundation CIC, said: “The Potters Friends Foundation, in memory of Brian Potter MBE, was founded to help worthy causes in our community and, if there was ever a time where community is important, it is now.

“We had a big fundraising target in 202 in celebration of Potters Resort’s 100th year and while the resort is closed and those plans disrupted, it has been amazing to see the voluntary efforts of some of our team during this crisis.

“We are hopeful this charity event will go some way to helping us fill that gap and continue providing support to good causes, in this instance to the heroes on the frontline of the NHS and NARS.

“Please do join us on Friday and, if you are able to make a donation, you can do so in the knowledge the Potters Friend’s Foundation will match your kind contribution, up to the first £10,000 raised.”

In 2018, the foundation donated £10,000 to NARS to purchase a new First Responder vehicle, which has since responded to over 1,150 life-threatening medical emergency calls.

Continued support from Potters has enabled NARS to improve their First Responder scheme further before, in 2019, John Potter became NARS’ patron.

The event will be hosted on Potters Resort’s Facebook and YouTube pages, while donations can be made on Overtherainbowfestival.co.uk.