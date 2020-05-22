Popular holiday resort’s 12 hour festival raises £21,000 for charities

A 12 hour online festival has raised more than £21,000 for the NHS and the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service.

The Potters Friends Foundation hosted the event on VE Day earlier this month, with live entertainment from some of the Hopton resort’s finest entertainers.

The Over the Rainbow festival saw 50 volunteers perform live music, comedy, games and interviews to raise £11,324 in donations, with the foundation matching the first £10,000 raised.

The festival also featured a song written by Nigel Pattle and performed by fellow team member Roxy Yarnold.

The money raised will go towards the NHS and NARS, who are celebrating their 50th year in 2020, and whose voluntary team of doctors, nurses, critical care paramedics and first responders provide support to the East of England Ambulance Service.

The foundation is a community interest company founded in memory of Brian Potter to support local causes.