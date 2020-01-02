Man ill at home rescued by lifeboat

Winterton Coastguard, Broads Beat, the East of England Ambulance Service and Hemsby Broads Rescue assisted with the rescue. Picture: Hemsby Broads Rescue Archant

A lifeboat crew leapt into action to rescue a man who had fallen ill at home.

The man was rescued and taken into the care of medics. Picture: Hemsby Broads Rescue The man was rescued and taken into the care of medics. Picture: Hemsby Broads Rescue

Rescuers were called to Potter Heigham on Thursday after reports an elderly man had suffered a fall and was having breathing problems at his riverside home.

But difficult conditions and a remote location meant crews had to call Hemsby Broads Rescue, who launched a lifeboat, to access the home.

They safely evacuated the man and he was taken into the care of medics.

Hemsby Broads Rescue helped rescue an elderly man in Potter Heigham. Picture: Hemsby Broads Rescue Hemsby Broads Rescue helped rescue an elderly man in Potter Heigham. Picture: Hemsby Broads Rescue

Also on scene were Winterton Coastguard, Norfolk police's Broads Beat and the East of England Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for Hemsby Broads Rescue said: "The casualty was made as comfortable as possible and transported to the care of the medics. Ground conditions were difficult and we are all very grateful to Ben Goose and his father for their assistance in recovering our truck which had become bogged down in the poor conditions during the operations."