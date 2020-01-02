Search

Advanced search

Man ill at home rescued by lifeboat

PUBLISHED: 21:12 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 21:13 02 January 2020

Winterton Coastguard, Broads Beat, the East of England Ambulance Service and Hemsby Broads Rescue assisted with the rescue. Picture: Hemsby Broads Rescue

Winterton Coastguard, Broads Beat, the East of England Ambulance Service and Hemsby Broads Rescue assisted with the rescue. Picture: Hemsby Broads Rescue

Archant

A lifeboat crew leapt into action to rescue a man who had fallen ill at home.

The man was rescued and taken into the care of medics. Picture: Hemsby Broads RescueThe man was rescued and taken into the care of medics. Picture: Hemsby Broads Rescue

Rescuers were called to Potter Heigham on Thursday after reports an elderly man had suffered a fall and was having breathing problems at his riverside home.

You may also want to watch:

But difficult conditions and a remote location meant crews had to call Hemsby Broads Rescue, who launched a lifeboat, to access the home.

They safely evacuated the man and he was taken into the care of medics.

Hemsby Broads Rescue helped rescue an elderly man in Potter Heigham. Picture: Hemsby Broads RescueHemsby Broads Rescue helped rescue an elderly man in Potter Heigham. Picture: Hemsby Broads Rescue

Also on scene were Winterton Coastguard, Norfolk police's Broads Beat and the East of England Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for Hemsby Broads Rescue said: "The casualty was made as comfortable as possible and transported to the care of the medics. Ground conditions were difficult and we are all very grateful to Ben Goose and his father for their assistance in recovering our truck which had become bogged down in the poor conditions during the operations."

Most Read

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Police found drink driver slumped behind wheel at McDonald’s

Police found Carla Johnson in her VW Polo in the car park of the McDonalds on the Campbells Meadow retail park in Kings Lynn. File photo. Picture: Google

Norwich City fan ‘lucky to be alive’ after cardiac arrest at Carrow Road

Norwich City season ticket holder Tony Kirwan, 71, plans to get back to Carrow Road for the Canaries' next home game against Bournemouth on January 18. Picture: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020.

Man in hospital after fire destroys thatched cottage roof

The cottage on The Street in Halvergate which was damaged by fire on New Year's Day 2020. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Drink-driver rolls car 30 minutes into New Year

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving just before 12.30pm in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Running column: Forget about HIIT, cycling or swimming, Mark Armstrong wants to get back running

It maybe hard work but running is the only sport Mark Armstrong wants to take part in. Picture: Total Race Timing

Norwich City fan ‘lucky to be alive’ after cardiac arrest at Carrow Road

Norwich City season ticket holder Tony Kirwan, 71, plans to get back to Carrow Road for the Canaries' next home game against Bournemouth on January 18. Picture: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020.

Police found drink driver slumped behind wheel at McDonald’s

Police found Carla Johnson in her VW Polo in the car park of the McDonalds on the Campbells Meadow retail park in Kings Lynn. File photo. Picture: Google

Man ill at home rescued by lifeboat

Winterton Coastguard, Broads Beat, the East of England Ambulance Service and Hemsby Broads Rescue assisted with the rescue. Picture: Hemsby Broads Rescue
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists