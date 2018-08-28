West Norfolk wins share of £12.7m roads repair boost

Potholes in West Norfolk and the Fens will be repaired

Millions could be spent repairing pot-holed roads in West Norfolk and the Fens.

Norfolk County Council has received an extra £12.7m from the Government to spend on road maintenance.

This is Norfolk’s share of the £420m, made available to local authorities in England, that was announced in last month’s budget.

Martin Wilby, chairman of the county’s environment, development and transport committee, said: “This is great news, as the additional funding will help us to carry out more pothole repairs to keep the roads safe and to improve the condition of a significant number of roads across the county, which will prevent potholes forming.

“One of our priorities will be to repair a number of roads in the west of the county which were badly affected by the summer heatwave.”

Dips and humps form in roads in the Fens in hot, dry weather. The peaty soil shrinks as it dries, buckling the surface.

The county council said it will announce which roads will be repaired next month.