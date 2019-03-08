Pothole repairs being carried out across town

Delays are likely on the A1144 and A1117 at Normanston Drive as traffic control stop and go boards are in operation as work to reinstate a pothole is carried out near to the bus stop opposite the cemetery.

Work to repair potholes on roads across Lowestoft is being carried out today.

With delays possible, the roadworks are taking place throughout today (Monday, June 24) on Borrow Road, at Gloucester Avenue, on Newsons Meadow and on the A1144 Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft.

Delays are also likely on the A1144 and A1117 at Normanston Drive as traffic control stop and go boards are in operation as work to reinstate a pothole is carried out near to the bus stop opposite the cemetery.

The works are being carried out by Suffolk County Council as its Highways teams work to reinstate the road surface on Borrow Road at the top of drive of Broads Retreat; in Gloucester Avenue, at the junction with Gorleston Road; on the A1144 Rotterdam Road outside the entrance to the cemetery, and at Newsons Meadow between three homes as the road is reportedly sinking.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, it states "delays possible" as the work is carried out, with traffic control stop and go boards in operation.

