Pothole repairs being carried out across town

Work to repair potholes on roads across Lowestoft is being carried out on June 11. Skamacre Crescent, at the junction with Normanston Drive, which is one of the streets being repaired. Picture: Google Images Archant

Work to repair potholes on roads across Lowestoft is being carried out today.

With "delays possible" the roadworks are taking place throughout today (Tuesday, June 11) on the B1375 Rackhams Corner at Blundeston, on Skamacre Crescent in Lowestoft, at Penny Lane in Oulton and on the A1117 Oulton Road in Lowestoft.

The works are being carried out by Suffolk County Council as its Highways teams work to reinstate the road surface to the B1375 Rackhams Corner road at the mini roundabout on the Blundeston Road junction; in Skamacre Crescent, at the junction with Normanston Drive; on the east side of the junction of Oulton Road and Larch Road, and at the junction of Sands Lane and Penny Lane.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, it states "delays possible" as the work is carried out, with traffic control stop and go boards in operation.

