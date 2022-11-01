News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Revealed: Norfolk winners of the Postcode Lottery in October

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:27 AM November 1, 2022
Rodney Taylor kissed the cheque when he realised how much hed won. Picture: DUSTIN SMITH/SKYWALL PHO

The October winners in Norfolk for the Postcode Lottery have been revealed - has someone been knocking at your door? 

While no one in the county scooped the £30,000 prize, given out every Saturday and Sunday to one postcode, plenty of lucky households received £1,000.

This is given out to every winning ticket in 20 postcodes chosen randomly each day. 

This month in Norfolk it was IP25 7EB in Holme Hale, near Swaffham, IP22 2QN in Garboldisham, between Thetford and Diss, and NR8 5HP in Costessey on the outskirts of Norwich.

Across the border in Waveney, ticket holders in NR35 1JT in Bungay and NR32 4TX in Lowestoft postcodes received £1,000 too. 

Playing the People's Postcode Lottery costs £10 per month, with 33pc of the ticket money going to good causes.

