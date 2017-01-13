Search

Postcards given to care homes so loved ones can keep in touch

PUBLISHED: 14:00 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:02 27 April 2020

Photographer Paul Macro has been donating postcards to care homes so the residents can send messages to loved ones. Images: Paul Macro

Photographer Paul Macro has been donating postcards to care homes so the residents can send messages to loved ones. Images: Paul Macro

Archant

A Norfolk photographer has started giving away postcards showing beautiful scenes from around the county to care homes so residents can keep in touch with their loved ones.

Paul Macro, from Sprowston, is giving away the cards to people stay in touch with those they are missing during the coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Macro said: “It’s all stock that should have been going into shops, but obviously can’t.”

The Black Swan Care Group, which runs care homes around Norwich, Dereham, Hunstanton and Great Yarmouth, has already received some of the cards.

A spokesman said: “We’re very humbled and honoured that Paul decided to offer this wonderful service to our homes, and now our residents across Norfolk will be receiving stunning photographs which they can display in their rooms, or use as postcards to send to their loved ones as a way of keeping in touch.

“Some of our homes have already received their postcards and they’ve been brightening our residents’ days and we’re so pleased to have another unique way for our residents to stay connected to their family and friends.”

Paul Macro. Photo: Paul MacroPaul Macro. Photo: Paul Macro

