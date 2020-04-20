Search

Coronavirus: Post offices reopen following staffing issues

PUBLISHED: 17:06 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:59 20 April 2020

The Downham Market Post Office was closed due to staffing issues caused by covid-19. Picture: Ian Burt

The Downham Market Post Office was closed due to staffing issues caused by covid-19. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

A few post offices in west Norfolk have reopened following staffing issues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Downham Market Post Office and Denver Post Office were temporarily closed because of staffing problems caused by covid-19.

Wimbotsham Post Office was also closed last week due to an issue with the printer.

The Downham Market branch reopened on Monday, April 20 with opening times of 10am to 3pm on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Denver reopened and is offering revised hours of 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 1.30pm on Saturday.

Wimbotsham is open 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 2pm Saturday.

A Post Office spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience that may have been caused by these temporary closures as we know how important post offices are to communities and post offices are designated as an essential retailer by the UK government.”

