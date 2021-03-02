Town verge set to be transformed into car dealership

Published: 6:14 PM March 2, 2021

This plot of land off Harts Farm Road and Postmill Close in Wymondham could become home to a car dealership after an application was submitted to South Norfolk District Council. - Credit: Google

A grassy area close to the Morrisons supermarket in Wymondham could be turned into a car dealership after a proposal was submitted to South Norfolk District Council.

The land where the B1172 Harts Farm Road meets Postmill Close used to be the site of a fuel station and used car dealership, but was sold to developers more than 15 years ago.

Now, the Norwich-based Amari Group wants to create a new dealership there on land next to Wymondham Medical Centre.

If approved, a small sales office will be constructed along with an external gravel display apron.

At a meeting of Wymondham Town Council's planning committee on March 2, all members recommended approval of the plan.

Suzanne Nuri-Nixon voiced a concern over increased traffic, but added: "I can't think of a reason to refuse it."

Chair Peter Broome said the proposal was "in keeping" as "it is an industrial area".

SNDC will deal with the application in due course.