Town verge set to be transformed into car dealership
A grassy area close to the Morrisons supermarket in Wymondham could be turned into a car dealership after a proposal was submitted to South Norfolk District Council.
The land where the B1172 Harts Farm Road meets Postmill Close used to be the site of a fuel station and used car dealership, but was sold to developers more than 15 years ago.
Now, the Norwich-based Amari Group wants to create a new dealership there on land next to Wymondham Medical Centre.
If approved, a small sales office will be constructed along with an external gravel display apron.
At a meeting of Wymondham Town Council's planning committee on March 2, all members recommended approval of the plan.
Suzanne Nuri-Nixon voiced a concern over increased traffic, but added: "I can't think of a reason to refuse it."
Chair Peter Broome said the proposal was "in keeping" as "it is an industrial area".
SNDC will deal with the application in due course.