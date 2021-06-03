Portugal to be removed from the UK's green list for foreign travel

Published: 2:43 PM June 3, 2021

Portugal is set to be removed from the UK’s green list for foreign travel and no countries have been added. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Portugal is set to be removed from the UK’s green list for foreign travel - while no other countries have been added.

The southern European nation will be removed from the green list and added to the amber list from Tuesday, June 8, according to the BBC.

For people currently on holiday in Portugal, if they do not return before the changes are brought in, they will be forced to self-isolate at home for 10 days.

This comes as part of the government’s update on foreign travel with reports also revealing that no countries have been added to the green list.

As coronavirus cases are on the rise in parts of the UK, this morning cabinet ministers met with the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC) and an official announcement of travel updates is expected later today.