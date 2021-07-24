Neighbours celebrate Norfolk Day bar win with street party

Published: 4:10 PM July 24, 2021

Festivities bringing together more than 50 neighbours for a street party have had an added boost after a Norwich man won a bar.

Steve Carey, of Portersfield Road, entered our Norfolk Day bar competition after being involved with setting up his road's WhatsApp chat. Plans for an original street party was delayed due to the pandemic.

The WhatsApp group was set up in early January 2021 and was used mainly as support to all friends and neighbours in the community during the Covid crisis.

After being announced as the winner this week, Mr Carey said the bar, provided by Moon Gazer, from the Norfolk Brewhouse, was a hit.

He estimated between 50 and 75 people popped along to the event to enjoy food, music, games and conversation.

The 64-year-old, who has lived on the road with wife Rosie since 1987, said: "Everyone has been talking. It's been good to put the face next to the name.

"We had put it off because of Covid restrictions and by coincidence the day we picked tied up with Norfolk Day.

"There are lots of different people, we have students, people working in the NHS, teachers, there is lots of variety of professions that make up Portersfield Road.

"I love Norfolk, I have been living here all my life, there are lots of things to see, it's friendly and there are lots of things to do.

"Lots of people have set up chairs and tables close to the bar."

