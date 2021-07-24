Neighbours celebrate Norfolk Day bar win with street party
- Credit: Neil Didsbury
Festivities bringing together more than 50 neighbours for a street party have had an added boost after a Norwich man won a bar.
Steve Carey, of Portersfield Road, entered our Norfolk Day bar competition after being involved with setting up his road's WhatsApp chat. Plans for an original street party was delayed due to the pandemic.
The WhatsApp group was set up in early January 2021 and was used mainly as support to all friends and neighbours in the community during the Covid crisis.
After being announced as the winner this week, Mr Carey said the bar, provided by Moon Gazer, from the Norfolk Brewhouse, was a hit.
He estimated between 50 and 75 people popped along to the event to enjoy food, music, games and conversation.
The 64-year-old, who has lived on the road with wife Rosie since 1987, said: "Everyone has been talking. It's been good to put the face next to the name.
You may also want to watch:
"We had put it off because of Covid restrictions and by coincidence the day we picked tied up with Norfolk Day.
"There are lots of different people, we have students, people working in the NHS, teachers, there is lots of variety of professions that make up Portersfield Road.
Most Read
- 1 'Too close to home': Neighbours' shock as body found at Mousehold Heath
- 2 Former hunting lodge for sale for £1.695m with huge lake
- 3 Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life
- 4 Never mind the limo - aspiring farmer rides tractor to prom night
- 5 Which? warning to avoid sun cream brand for children
- 6 Man suffers injuries after road rage assault near retail park
- 7 Town's long wait for new £37m bypass nearly over as funding agreed
- 8 Thunderstorms set to put dampener on weekend
- 9 St Benedict's Street restaurant closes due to 'pingdemic'
- 10 'The vibe is good' - Return to normality on first day of Latitude Festival
"I love Norfolk, I have been living here all my life, there are lots of things to see, it's friendly and there are lots of things to do.
"Lots of people have set up chairs and tables close to the bar."
Norfolk Day, which takes places every year on July 27, is a celebration of all things to do with our county. If you're hosting an event, send your pictures to newsdesk@archant.co.uk