Former Porterhouse Bar and Grill could be turned into flats

A former bar and grill could be turned into flats.

Hunstanton-based developer Bespoke Norfolk has bought the former Porterhouse on King's Lynn's Chapel Street.

It says the demise of previous businesses on the site shows there is no demand for a restaurant in that location.

Porterhouse closed in May 2017 after a year's trading. Previously, the building had been occupied by the Thai Orchid and Mojitos.

In a planning statement, Bespoke's agent says: “The proposal will change the appearance of the building and increase the floor

area but by doing so aims to bring the building a new lease of life instead of it sitting abandoned.

“The previous restaurants which have been set up in this

residence have all either gone out of business or moved elsewhere therefore it is apparent the need for this restaurant in this location is not required or desired.

“The proposed nine flats that will be created for residents will allow them to be close to the town for work purposes thus reducing commuting into Kings Lynn.”

Councillors are expected to decide the application next month.