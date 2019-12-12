Is this Norfolk's highest Christmas tree?

The decoration has been installed by dock workers with a head for heights Picture: ABP Archant

One of Norfolk's most towering landmarks has been given its traditional festive flourish.

The tree which can be seen from across Lynn and further afield Picture: ABP The tree which can be seen from across Lynn and further afield Picture: ABP

Dock workers at the Port of King's Lynn have scaled the 200ft Bentinck silo to install a Christmas tree.

The 6ft decoration has been made from sustainably sourced recyclable materials by the team at the port and can be seen from many points in the town and surrounding Fens when it is switched on.

The decoration is perched atop the 200ft Bentinck Silo at the Port of King's Lynn Picture: ABP The decoration is perched atop the 200ft Bentinck Silo at the Port of King's Lynn Picture: ABP

Kim Kennedy, ABP King's Lynn port manager for Associated British Ports, said: "This year has been great for the port from a commercial as well as a community engagement perspective.

"It's fantastic to be able to finish the year on such a positive note and help spread a little bit of festive magic by installing a Christmas tree at the very top of our grain silo so that it can be seen even from the far corners of our town, reminding us that we are all part of a vibrant community."