Charity welcomes £15,000 boost thanks to Norfolk’s Porkstock Festival

The Porkstock Festival raised more than £15,000 for Nelson's Journey. Pic: Plain Speaking Agency. Plain Speaking Agency

A charity which supports children and families dealing with bereavement has been handed a boost of more than £15,000 thanks to this year’s Porkstock festival.

The free family event, which took place at the Norfolk Showground in October, raised the money for Norfolk-based charity Nelson’s Journey.

The festival was originally launched by a group of old friends who got together for a barbecue, but it snowballed and has been a public event since 2014.

This year’s festival featured street food stalls selling locally-produced food and drink, live entertainment and a sausage eating contest.

There were also cookery demonstrations from chefs, including Richard Hughes, Roger Hickman, Andrew Jones, Iain McCarten, Richard Bainbridge, Candi Robertson and Dan Smith.

And the organisers have now revealed that the festival, along with smaller events during the year, such as a Porstock Pop-Up for Norfolk Day at House of Fraser in Chapelfield, raised £15,248.81 for Nelson’s Journey.

That means, over the past three years that the festival has been working with the charity, more than £50,000 has been collected to help Nelson’s Journey continue its work.

James Ellis, co-founder and festival director of Porkstock, said: “Porkstock is organised by an unpaid team of friends and foodies who are passionate about creating a fabulous event for Norfolk people to enjoy and raising money for a worthy cause.

“Thank you to all our amazing volunteers, exhibitors, visitors and suppliers who have helped us to exceed last year’s fundraising total

“ A massive thank you must also go out to our sponsors: Adnams, Cranswick Country Foods, Wayland Farms and Loveday & Partners, Hatch Brenner Solicitors and Breakwater IT

“Without their financial support the event would not be possible.”

A spokesperson for Nelson’s Journey said: “Thank you so much for your support this year and over the last three years!

“What an amazing legacy to the children and young people that access our service.

“You are all absolute superstars.”

Nelson’s Journey, based at Little Plumstead, supports children and young people up to their 18th birthday who have experienced bereavement.