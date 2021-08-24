Pork scratchings recalled over Salmonella fears
- Credit: Julien Behal/PA Wire
The Food Standards Agency has issued an urgent recall of pork scratchings from three different brands over Salmonella contamination fears.
Six products are affected in total and they are all made by the Tayto Group Ltd, which is the largest British-owned crisp and snack manufacturer, and stocked in major supermarkets.
It is taking the precautionary step of recalling some Mr Porky, Jay's and The Real Pork Crackling Company products because they might be contaminated with Salmonella.
All the snacks being recalled have best before dates up to and including February 19, 2022.
The products affected are:
Mr Porky Original Scratchings
Pack size: 40 and 65g, 6 x 16.5g, and 5 x 16.5g
Mr Porky Crispy Strips
Pack size: 35g
Mr Porky Crackles
Pack size: 70g
Mr Porky Prime Cut Scratchings
Pack size: 35g
Jay's Pork Scratchings
Pack size: 60g
The Real Pork Crackling Company Pork Crunch
Pack size: 30g and 70g
If you have bought any of these products, do not eat them and return them to the shop where you bought them for a full refund.
