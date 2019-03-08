Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Woman meets TV star after losing more than 10 stone

PUBLISHED: 16:42 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 23 October 2019

Dawn Eastman before she joined Slimming World. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Dawn Eastman before she joined Slimming World. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Courtesy of Slimming World

A Poringland woman made the semi-finals of Slimming World's Woman of the Year competition after losing more than 10 stone.

Dawn Eastman with Dancing On Ice winner Jake Quickenden. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming WorldDawn Eastman with Dancing On Ice winner Jake Quickenden. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Dawn Eastman was almost 20 stone before she joined her local slimming group.

Speaking about her battle with her health she said: "Everything just felt like such a struggle.

You may also want to watch:

"I felt uncomfortable all the time and would get out of breath doing the most simple jobs."

But after dramatically reducing her weight to just under 10 stone, the 49-year-old feels like her life has been "changed completely" and was celebrated at Slimming World's Woman of the Year awards where she met TV star Jake Quickenden.

Mr Quickenden, who was runner up on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and went on to win Dancing on Ice last year, said: "I think Dawn looks incredible, to turn her life around like she has is amazing.

"She seems so full of confidence now and it's hard to believe that she ever had an issue with her weight.

"It's a reminder that with support and commitment you can do anything you set your mind to."

Most Read

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Village road flooded after sewer becomes blocked

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Little Melton after a sewer under School Lane became blocked. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Alleged attempted murder victim dies in hospital

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘He was a gift from god’ - parents warning after teen’s aerosol death

Robert and Susan Waple, with a picture of their son, Jack, who died in June, aged 13, after inhaling too much deodorant from an aerosol. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Basking shark seen off Norfolk

A basking shark spotted off the Cromer coast in 2017. Picture John Davies.

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Alleged attempted murder victim dies in hospital

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Town to survey traffic in bid to ban lorries from its streets

Eye town centre is frequently congested with lorries trying to negotiate its narrow streets. Picture: Nick England

Beloved home of holiday firm founder goes up for sale for £1.35 million

Vere Lodge, now for sale for offers in excess of £1.35m. Pic: Brown & Co

WATCH: ‘Full Scream Ahead’: Pleasurewood hills thrills visitors with new scare mazes

All aboard...if you dare. Woody Bear at the Full Scream Ahead attraction at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Let’s create another magical night’ – Canaries keeper pumped up for United clash

Tim Krul savoured Norwich City's clean sheet during his return from injury at Bournemouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists