Woman meets TV star after losing more than 10 stone

Dawn Eastman before she joined Slimming World. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World Courtesy of Slimming World

A Poringland woman made the semi-finals of Slimming World's Woman of the Year competition after losing more than 10 stone.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dawn Eastman with Dancing On Ice winner Jake Quickenden. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World Dawn Eastman with Dancing On Ice winner Jake Quickenden. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Dawn Eastman was almost 20 stone before she joined her local slimming group.

Speaking about her battle with her health she said: "Everything just felt like such a struggle.

You may also want to watch:

"I felt uncomfortable all the time and would get out of breath doing the most simple jobs."

But after dramatically reducing her weight to just under 10 stone, the 49-year-old feels like her life has been "changed completely" and was celebrated at Slimming World's Woman of the Year awards where she met TV star Jake Quickenden.

Mr Quickenden, who was runner up on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and went on to win Dancing on Ice last year, said: "I think Dawn looks incredible, to turn her life around like she has is amazing.

"She seems so full of confidence now and it's hard to believe that she ever had an issue with her weight.

"It's a reminder that with support and commitment you can do anything you set your mind to."