Artist having to store 20 paintings in bathroom after lockdown spree

Artist Sue Clyne with just a few of the stacks of her paintings she has created during lockdown at her home in Poringland. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A self-taught Norfolk artist has been running out of space for her work during Covid, with 20 pieces currently being stored in her upstairs toilet.

Sue Clyne, 53, of Norwich Road in Poringland, has used art as a form of escapism during the dark days of lockdown where she struggled to get out and walk after initially being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2006.

The former Debenhams worker is now in need of exhibitions to sell her work, which is having to be stored in locations such as the wardrobe, under the stairs, the bathroom and under her bed.

"I sometimes have nightmares where the art is running out of the house," Mrs Clyne said.

"I have been thinking where it will all go. It's on the floor, it's absolutely everywhere. It's crazy.

"One of my friends popped around and said 'you need to sell these'. We are running out of space with art hanging up everywhere which has become a worry. Every little gap and space is filled."

The born-and-bred Norwich artist is signed up with American company Art Licensing, and she also sells puzzles.

She is currently painting astrology signs, and will be launching an open studio event from September 25 to October 10.

Mrs Clyne said: "I do not know what I would do without my art. It really got me through lockdown.

"I was in a very dark place and lost all my confidence, but now I am slowly getting it back."

Having been passionate about art since a young age, Mrs Clyne was encouraged to give up her job at Debenhams and pursue a career in art by her husband Glenn Sadd 13-years-ago.

The international artist is keen to stress that living with MS has not defined her.

Mrs Clyne said: "My artwork is everything. It's like my baby and I have to do it justice. I am a prolific, obsessive artist."

She has published two books called the 'Fairy relaxing colouring book' and 'Dreams of art'.

Mrs Clyne is in the process of updating her website at www.sueclyne.com. She can be contacted at susanclyne@btinternet.com.