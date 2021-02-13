Retro American style campsite announced for Norfolk this summer

Published: 2:53 PM February 13, 2021

Set in the grounds of the Holkham Estate, Camp Elwood promises "an opportunity for those with a nomadic spirit and thirst to escape to the country" - Credit: Holkham Estate/Camp Elwood

A pop-up campsite offering a slice of retro America is coming to North Norfolk this summer.

Set in the grounds of the Holkham Estate, Camp Elwood promises "an opportunity for those with a nomadic spirit and thirst to escape to the country" be it for a wholesome holiday or getaway full of entertainment, workshops and mouth-watering food and drink.

The pop-up campsite is set to operate for two-weeks from July 26 and provide the "the ultimate staycation" for those looking to get away from it all while not leaving the country.

Visitors will be able to book three, four or seven-night stays in an array of accommodation options including deluxe bell-tents, campervan spots or pitch and park plots - with all the essential amenities close at hand.

During the day campers will be able to keep themselves entertained through a number of "carefully curated" outdoor activities and workshops including wild swimming, paddle-boarding and canoeing. Or for the less adventurous macrame, tie-dye, cocktail masterclasses or tarot readings and campfire astrology.

The campsite even comes with its own soundtrack, including playlists called Road Tripping, Surf's Up and Campfire Singalongs for after dark.

The organisers state: "There’s an entire world to explore around Camp Elwood’s stunning coastal home. Discover unspoilt beaches in the wilds of the Holkham landscape, skimming stones on a glorious summer’s day and strolling through pinewood forests and expansive sand dunes.

"Feast on a vast array of culinary delights, with incredible flavours and tastes ready to be devoured from tacos to stacked Southern platters, from vibrant vegan masterpieces to sweet guilty pleasures. Come nightfall, settle into Camp Elwood’s programme of entertainment with music, craft beers and margaritas aplenty - before closing the night around a roaring campfire with marshmallows toasting in the moonlight.

"It’s an opportunity to leave the stresses of the world behind and enjoy the company of friends in a setting unrivalled across the UK."

The campsite will be open, subject to coronavirus restrictions, from July 26 - August 9 2020 with organisers stating the operation has been designed to be Covid-secure and will social distancing in mind.

For more information visit: www.campelwood.com



