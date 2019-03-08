Search

Dilapidated steps transformed on popular trail

PUBLISHED: 11:25 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 19 August 2019

The steep steps have been fitted with a hand rail to make it an easier hike. Picture: Contributed

The steep steps have been fitted with a hand rail to make it an easier hike. Picture: Contributed

The dilapidated steps of a public footpath have been transformed following vital funding.

The Dunburgh steps . Picture: ContributedThe Dunburgh steps . Picture: Contributed

Keen walkers who use the public footpath from Beccles, along the Norfolk bank of the River Waveney and onto Geldeston have rejoiced following the renewal of the Dunburgh steps.

The steep valley terrace steps on the Norfolk and Suffolk border have been fitted with a handrail to make it an easier hike.

The work was managed by Peter James of the Norfolk Ramblers, with assistance from its members and the Beccles branch of the River Waveney Trust. Funding was provided by Norfolk trails, Norfolk Ramblers, and Geldeston and Gillingham parish council.

The Dunburgh steps. Picture: ContributedThe Dunburgh steps. Picture: Contributed

The news steps follow Angles Way Loop, a nature walk which has been recommended by Norfolk County Council's Norfolk tails. It is a 93 mile walking trail following the county boundary of Norfolk and Suffolk from Great Yarmouth and Thetford.

