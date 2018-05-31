Further shows cancelled at popular theatre

The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

Management at a popular theatre have thanked the generosity of the community after closing the building as the coronavirus crisis continues.

A week after the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield announced its temporary closure until April 6, following government advice and alongside other UK theatres, all events for March were cancelled.

The venue has now cancelled all events until the end of April.

A spokesman for the theatre said: “In light of the developing situation and the government lockdown, we have now completely closed the Seagull building.”

With all Seagull staff now working from home and keeping in touch via info@theseagull.co.uk this “remains the best way to keep in touch” or through the Facebook page.

The theatre spokesman added: “Sadly we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel more shows. All shows and activities at the Seagull are now cancelled until the end of April 2020.

“Some people have kindly agreed to donate their ticket money to the theatre. This is very gratefully received and much appreciated, however those of you who paid online have to be fully refunded though that system. There is no means to donate through the online box office system.

“Those of you who bought tickets in person or over the phone have the option to simply not collect your refund. This will effectively donate your ticket price to the theatre.”