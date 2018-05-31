$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
Search

Advanced search

Further shows cancelled at popular theatre

PUBLISHED: 10:31 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 26 March 2020

The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

Management at a popular theatre have thanked the generosity of the community after closing the building as the coronavirus crisis continues.

A week after the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield announced its temporary closure until April 6, following government advice and alongside other UK theatres, all events for March were cancelled.

The venue has now cancelled all events until the end of April.

A spokesman for the theatre said: “In light of the developing situation and the government lockdown, we have now completely closed the Seagull building.”

With all Seagull staff now working from home and keeping in touch via info@theseagull.co.uk this “remains the best way to keep in touch” or through the Facebook page.

The theatre spokesman added: “Sadly we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel more shows. All shows and activities at the Seagull are now cancelled until the end of April 2020.

“Some people have kindly agreed to donate their ticket money to the theatre. This is very gratefully received and much appreciated, however those of you who paid online have to be fully refunded though that system. There is no means to donate through the online box office system.

“Those of you who bought tickets in person or over the phone have the option to simply not collect your refund. This will effectively donate your ticket price to the theatre.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

The workplaces which have stayed open during the coronavirus crisis

Insurance company Adrian Flux employees hundreds fo staff at its East Winch site. Image: adrianflux.co.uk

Increase of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk is 45. Picture: Chris Bishop

Coronavirus patient recovers at Norfolk hospital

How the new A&E unit will look at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The workplaces which have stayed open during the coronavirus crisis

Insurance company Adrian Flux employees hundreds fo staff at its East Winch site. Image: adrianflux.co.uk

Coronavirus patient recovers at Norfolk hospital

How the new A&E unit will look at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

Increase of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk is 45. Picture: Chris Bishop

Bakers hoping to stay open during coronavirus decide to close

Two Magpies Bakery, Tmber Hill, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus: Every home in Norfolk to be sent letter asking if vulnerable need help

Trevor Holden. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24