New indoor arena is officially opened

PUBLISHED: 15:49 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 05 March 2020

New facilities for Pakefield Riding School For The Disabled were officially opened with Waveney MP Peter Aldous showcasing the refurbished indoor school. Picture: Wooden Spoon

A newly refurbished indoor arena has been unveiled.

New facilities for Pakefield Riding School For The Disabled were officially opened last month, with Waveney MP Peter Aldous showcasing the refurbished indoor school and unveiling a plaque that recognised funding for the project, which has been received from Wooden Spoon.

The plaque unveiling the newly refurbished indoor school states: "Lowestoft RDA at Pakefield Riding School manége has been named in recognition of the generosity of Wooden Spoon - the children's charity of rugby."

The new facility was opened by Mr Aldous and the riding school founders Tess Hardy and her husband John.

A spokesman for the Wooden Spoon Eastern Counties Region children's charity of rugby said: "Pakefield RDA has been run by Tess and John for over 50 years but it was felt that very little had been done to the indoor arena in that time and it needed an extensive refurbishment.

"The Wooden Spoon charity had earlier sponsored a new heavy horse for the school and came to the rescue funding £30,000 to the cost of the works.

"With the expertise of Fusion, who carried out the groundworks, and a band of volunteers who learned new skills with electric drills and saws, the job was finally completed and a new spectators gallery was also added, which has improved accessibility for all, especially wheelchairs users."

