'We're going to batter you': Trio triumph at pancake day races

Action from the Lowestoft pancake races 2020. Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

New winners have been crowned as a popular annual contest attracted a flipping great turnout.

Lowestoft pancake race 2020 winners Norton Peskett Solicitors. Pictures: Mick Howes Lowestoft pancake race 2020 winners Norton Peskett Solicitors. Pictures: Mick Howes

Lowestoft's annual Pancake Day race was hailed as another "fantastic success" as teams battled it out in the town centre on a blustery Shrove Tuesday (February 25).

Britain's most easterly pancake races saw 11 Lowestoft-based businesses and organisations hit the starting line armed with frying pans.

Some of the Lowestoft pancake races 2020 entrants. Pictures: Mick Howes Some of the Lowestoft pancake races 2020 entrants. Pictures: Mick Howes

With local companies, clubs and mascots battling it out, all were hungry for success as they competed in the fun and friendly relay races.

Event organisers Lowestoft Vision - the Business Improvement District for Lowestoft which is managed by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce - were equally delighted with the "community support" for the seventh annual pancake race they have overseen, as a fine turnout of excited onlookers cheered the teams on in London Road North.

Lowestoft pancake races 2020. The mascots who took part this year. Pictures: Mick Howes Lowestoft pancake races 2020. The mascots who took part this year. Pictures: Mick Howes

The event began once more with the mascot race.

After Freddie the Giraffe, from Citrus Shredding, had progressed through the first semi-final, Access Ant from Access Community Trust beat reigning champion the British Heart Foundation heart in the second semi-final to reach the final for a fifth successive year.

Winner of the Lowestoft mascot race at the 2020 pancake day spectacle Access Ant with Dan Poitras from Lowestoft Vision. Pictures: Mick Howes Winner of the Lowestoft mascot race at the 2020 pancake day spectacle Access Ant with Dan Poitras from Lowestoft Vision. Pictures: Mick Howes

And there was joy once more for the Access Community Trust mascot as Access Ant lifted the trophy as winner of the 2020 race.

The main pancake race then saw teams battling it out over three legs of the specially-set course.

The team from Fosters Solicitors who took part in the Lowestoft pancake races 2020. Pictures: Mick Howes The team from Fosters Solicitors who took part in the Lowestoft pancake races 2020. Pictures: Mick Howes

The teams of three competitors battled the windy conditions and raced against each other over a short course, flipping pancakes as they dashed the distance.

Competing in four heats, teams were sent back to the starting line as pancakes were dropped or not flipped three times.

Action from the Lowestoft pancake races 2020. Pictures: Mick Howes Action from the Lowestoft pancake races 2020. Pictures: Mick Howes

After some entertaining heats, the Lowestoft Flippers (made up from Annatar, Norton Peskett Solicitors and Your Move), We're Going To Batter You (Norton Peskett Solicitors), Denes Dashers (Ormiston Denes Academy) and the Football Flippers (Sentinel Leisure Trust) progressed into the semi-finals.

We're Going To Batter You and the Football Flippers made it into the final after two close contests, with the second semi-final decided by the narrowest of margins following a lunge for the line.

Mascot race action from the Lowestoft pancake races 2020. Pictures: Mick Howes Mascot race action from the Lowestoft pancake races 2020. Pictures: Mick Howes

And after a very close race in the final, the consistency of We're Going To Batter You in not dropping their pancake proved crucial as they triumphed for the first time.

The team of Katy McMurtry, Billy Coughlin and Lucy Strachan were crowned champions as the first time entrants lifted the coveted trophy at the first time of asking.

A close contest in the semi final of the Lowestoft pancake races 2020. Pictures: Mick Howes A close contest in the semi final of the Lowestoft pancake races 2020. Pictures: Mick Howes

The trio said they were pleased to have won and were "proud" of their achievements adding the "trophy will take pride of place in reception."

Dan Poitras, chairman of Lowestoft Vision, said: "It has been a fantastic success and we are delighted.

Action from the Lowestoft pancake races 2020. Pictures: Mick Howes Action from the Lowestoft pancake races 2020. Pictures: Mick Howes

"We have had some very close contests, with We're Going To Batter You doing a wonderful job in winning overall after being first time entrants.

"We had 13 businesses involved in the main races, with different teams taking part and it has been another great turnout.

Action from the Lowestoft pancake races 2020. Pictures: Mick Howes Action from the Lowestoft pancake races 2020. Pictures: Mick Howes

"It is getting better and better each year and we had more mascots taking part this year, with Access Ant taking the title again.

"All in all it has been fantastic - the weather held, and we had a brilliant turnout with great community spirit shown."