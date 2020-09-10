Popular postcard auction to be showcased online

Michaela Hobbs and a selection of postcards in the Pakefield Postcard Auction 2020. Picture: Ferini Media Ferini Media

A popular gallery is organising its annual postcard auction, with funds once again going to charity.

But this year the annual Pakefield Postcard Auction is set to be held as a live online event.

With the auction run by the Ferini Art Gallery in Pakefield, it will be raising money for Halesworth-based arts charity, Suffolk Artlink, as the event takes centre stage this month.

While a face-to-face auction can’t go ahead as planned due to the current Government guidelines, the auction will be held as a live online event, at 7pm on Wednesday, September 23.

The auction will see 90 postcard-sized artworks donated by a wide variety of established and up-and-coming artists across the county being showcased in a mix of media.

With organisers describing the auction as a “great chance to grab an affordable artwork,” adding a sense of mystery to the occasion, each postcard’s creator will remain anonymous until the purchaser receives their artwork in the post.

Event organiser, Michaela Hobbs, said: “This year we won’t quite be able to capture the buzz of a room full of people vying for their favourite artwork, however now that it is online, it is free to attend and everyone’s welcome.

“We look forward to inviting you to join us to acquire a mini masterpiece from the comfort of home, and in aid of a great cause.”

Suffolk Artlink is a participatory arts charity that develops and delivers inclusive arts programmes in communities that bring skills, support networks, confidence and joy to people in the east.

The event will take place in real-time from the Durrants Auctions website, hosted by an auctioneer who will be beamed live into your home from their Auction Rooms.

There is also the chance of placing a ‘pre-bid’ on artworks in advance of the event.

The auction has been made possible thanks to the generosity of Durrants Auctions, who have very kindly donated an auctioneer and online auction services for the event.

To find out more about Ferini Art Gallery and the Pakefield Postcard Auction, visit www.pakefieldartgallery.com

To make a pre-bid or take part in the live auction on the night, visit www.durrantsauctions.com