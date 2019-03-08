Search

'This year already looks to be even more exciting:' Register now plea for major heritage event

PUBLISHED: 16:41 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 27 June 2019

Lowestoft Heritage Open Days organisers are keen to get the message out early to those thinking about participating, opening their homes, business or factories to register for this year's events. Picture: Lowestoft Central Project

Lowestoft's most popular free heritage event returns in September and organisers are calling on those interested in participating to register soon.

The Longshoreman in Lowestoft as part of the Heritage Open Days Festival in 2018. Picture: Paul KingThe Longshoreman in Lowestoft as part of the Heritage Open Days Festival in 2018. Picture: Paul King

Heritage Opens Days - which last year saw a number of historic buildings open to the public along with talks, exhibitions and musical entertainment - will run over two weekends this year between September 13 and September 22.

With so many varied activities taking place last year, making the festival one of the biggest of its kind in the UK, organisers hope that those wishing to take part this year will register their business, property or event early.

Chairman of Lowestoft Heritage Open Days steering group, Paul King, said; "Last year we were thrilled to have so many businesses and homes open their doors to the public along with exhibitions, talks, slide shows and entertainment.

"This year already looks to be even more exciting however we are asking those willing to participate to register online as soon as possible in order that we can include them in this year's publicity."

For 2019, organisers are hoping even more businesses, homeowners and organisations will take part.

Mr King added: "Last year was so popular that many of the events and exhibits were full to capacity with extra tours and activities arranged to cope with demand. By registering early, it will allow us to include as many activities as possible in our advanced publicity and allow the team of volunteers behind the events to offer advice, support and where appropriate, advance ticketing."

Register online via www.heritageopendays.org.uk Alternatively, for further information, email heritageopendayslowestoft@gmail.com

